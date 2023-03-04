Everything you need to know for Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci at UFC 285

UFC 285’s early preliminary card will feature women’s strawweights Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci facing off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This portion of the card is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

Penne (14-6) has had her fair share of ups and downs in her MMA career which stretches over 17 years. At age 40, she’s faced off with the likes of Jessica Andrade and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. However, she has dropped four of her last six fights, including a unanimous decision loss to Emily Ducote in July 2022. Penne is looking to prove she still has gas left in the tank in this battle of women’s strawweights.

Ricci (7-1) comes into this fight with back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Maria Oliveira and Polyana Viana. This came after falling in her UFC debut via TKO against Manon Fiorot. Riccia has shown that she can win in a number of ways and possesses a judo background that has translated to the octagon very well.

How to watch Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Penne: +255

Ricci: -305

Splits: 86% of handle, 85% of bets on Ricci

Fans love to see a seasoned veteran of women’s MMA like Penne step into the ring, but Ricci is no slouch and will look to secure a third straight win. While the experience is in her favor, Penne has her hand fulls and the -305 odds for Ricci are a no-brainer. This one is likely to go the distance and Ricci by decision checks in at -150.