Everything you need to know for Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman at UFC 285

UFC 285’s early preliminary card keeps rolling as bantamweights Mana Martinez and Cameron Saaiman clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This portion of the card is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A heavyweight showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane serves as the headline main event.

Martinez (10-3) is making his third UFC appearance, following a bounce-back split decision win over Brandon Davis back in October 2022. Martinez is a skilled striker, as 8 of his 10 wins have come by knockout. He likes to throw punches in flurries and has a right hand that packs power, he’ll look to make a statement to the bantamweight division in this fight.

Saaiman (7-0) is a southpaw who emerged onto the UFC scene after a knockout win over Josh Wang Kim on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022. He then followed that up with a decisive TKO win over Steven Koslow at UFC 282. Saaiman is no stranger to the big fight, with five of his seven wins coming by KO. Versatile is one way to describe his fighting style, as Saaiman has a solid ground game to complement his striking ability.

How to watch Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Martinez: +230

Saaiman: -275

Splits: 68% of handle, 83% of bets on Saaiman

This fight is sure to have some fireworks as both fighters possess knockout power along with the ability to land combinations. Martinez would like to keep this fight off the mat, his defense against Saaiman’s grappling agility will be something to look at. Take Saaiman on the moneyline, he will look to mix it, avoid attacks from Martinez and score a knockout which checks in at +175 odds.