Everything you need to know for Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song at UFC 285

UFC 285’s early preliminary card ends with a welterweight matchup between Ian Garry and Kenan Song at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This portion of the card is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. A heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will close out the card.

Garry (10-0) is making his fourth UFC appearance, fresh off a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Green in July 2022. Garry has demonstrated time and time again he can win in convincing fashion, finishing opponents in six of his ten wins. He has also drawn comparisons to fellow Irishmen Conor McGregor due to his quickness and knockout ability.

Song (19-6) is looking to bounce back after losing to a first-round KO by Max Griffin back in March 2021. Prior to that loss, he had wins over Derrick Krantz and Callan Potter. Song has good striking power and likes to land his punches in combinations. Of his 19 wins, nine of them have come by knockout.

How to watch Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song

Date: Saturday, March 4

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Garry: -730

Song: +530

Splits: 90% of handle, 90% of bets on Garry

Song is an overwhelming underdog, as his latest loss to Max Griffin revealed a flaw in his defensive scheme. Expect the savvy and fast style of Garry to fluster him throughout the fight. Garry by KO which has odds at -135, is the likely outcome. Although it may not come in the first round, Garry to win by KO in round two checks in at +400, which presents a feasible payout if you think this one won’t need a decision.