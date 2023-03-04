Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Valentina Shevchenko-Alexa Grasso at UFC 285

UFC 285 features a co-main event for the women’s flyweight title as Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Alexa Grasso at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Shevchenko (23-3) sits atop of the women’s flyweight division, currently on a nine fight winning streak, including a split decision win over Taila Santos last June. Shevchenko has been a gatekeeper of the division, collecting wins over Lauren Murphy, Jessica Andrade, Katlyn Chookagian, and Jennifer Maia. She looks to keep things rolling in another title defense.

Grasso (15-3) gets her shot to take down the champion and comes into this fight on a four fight win-streak of her own. Her road to getting a title shot include a nice first round submission over Joanne Wood and an unanimous decision win against Viviane Araújo in 2022. Will she have enough to overthrow the reigning women’s flyweight champ?

Shevchenko is favored to win in this bout with -850 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Grasso comes in as a +600 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

