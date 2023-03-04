Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

The main event for UFC 285 features a heavyweight showdown, as Jon Jones returns and steps up in weight to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Jones (26-1) makes his way back to the octagon after a three year hiatus. He is making a jump to heavyweight, as in his last bout he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision in February 2020 to retain the UFC light heavyweight title.

Gane (11-1) enters this fight after a KO win against Tai Tuivasa in September 2022. The former interim heavyweight champion is looking for an upset and trying to capture it again.

Jones is a favorite to win this bout with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Gane a +150 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane round-by-round results

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5: