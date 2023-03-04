Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Geoff Neal-Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285

UFC 285 features a welterweight bout between #7 Geoff Neal and #9 Shavkat Rakhmonov at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Neal (15-4) has won back-to-back fights, including a convincing KO over Vicente Luque last August. He is looking to sneak into the top 5 of the welterweight division and win here over an unbeaten Rakhmonov could boost his case. Neal is an overall skilled striker who can finish his opponents in a number of ways.

Rakhmonov (16-0) has cruised to an unblemished record in a competitive welterweight class. His streak includes wins over Neil Magny, Alex Oliveira, and Carlston Harris. Since his promotion, he has drawn comparisons to Khamzat Chimaev, well rounded and having the ability to allow opponents to win a round while regaining strength to end them in the latter rounds.

Rakhmonov is favored to win in this bout with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Neal, despite a two fight win-streak, enters as a +360 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

