Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Mateusz Gamrot-Jalin Turner at UFC 285

UFC 285 features a battle of top 10 lightweights, as #7 Mateusz Gamrot and #10 Jalin Turner face-off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Gamrot (21-2) had his four fight win-streak snapped after losing an unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush last October. He is eager to get back in the win column, taking this fight on two weeks notice, replacing Dan Hooker.

Turner (13-5) is on a five fight win-streak and has completely turned his career around of late. After an uneven 8-5 start, Turner has secured quality wins, including a submission win over Brad Riddell last July and handing Joshua Culibao his only loss by TKO back in February 2020.

Gamrot is favored to win in this bout with -210 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Turner has +180 odds as the underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

