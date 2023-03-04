Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Bo Nickal-Jamie Pickett at UFC 285

UFC 285 features a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Nickal (3-0) is making his UFC debut after an impressive submission win over Donovan Beard on Dana White’s Contender Series last September. He is primed to be the next best thing in the middleweight division and has a chance to display his takedown prowess on a PPV event.

Pickett (13-8) has dropped back to back contests to Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin, looking to get back on track in this fight. Pickett earned a UFC contract after a TKO win on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2020.

Nickal is favored to win in this bout with -1800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pickett checks in as an overwhelming +1000 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

