Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Cody Garbrandt-Trevin Jones at UFC 285

UFC 285 features a bantamweight showdown between Cody Garbrandt and Trevin Jones at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Garbrandt (12-5) is reeling, dropping two fights in a row including five of his last six. His last win came in 2020, a knockout against Raphael Assuncao. It’s hard to believe Garbrandt is in this position, considering he started his UFC career with a flawless 6-0 start.

Jones (13-9) is also looking to bounce back and desperately land a win. Jones has dropped three fights in a row, including three of his last four. His last victory came in 2021, a TKO over Mario Bautista.

Garbrandt is favored to win in this bout with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jones has +150 underdog odds.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

