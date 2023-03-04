Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Derek Brunson-Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 285

UFC 285 features a middleweight showdown between #5 Derek Brunson and #10 Dricus Du Plessis at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Brunson (23-8) is back in the octagon after his five fight win-streak was snapped in a KO loss to Jared Cannonier in February 2022. He has defeated the likes of Kevin Holland, Darren Till, and Edmen Shahbazyan but has fallen to the top contenders. He’ll look to get back on track.

Plesiss (18-2) has earned his top 10 ranking in the middleweight division and has been on the most quiet six fight win-streak of late. Last year he secured impressive wins over Darren Till and Brad Taveras.

Plessis is favored to win in this bout with -230 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brunson checks in as a +195 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis round-by-round results

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3: