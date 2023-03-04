Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Viviane Araújo-Amanda Ribas at UFC 285

UFC 285 features a women’s flyweight showdown between #8 Viviane Araújo and #9 Amanda Ribas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Araújo (11-4) is looking to bounce back from an unanimous decision loss to Alexa Grasso last October. Although her record shows only four losses, accumulating consecutive wins is something she’s yet to achieve. Araújo is very talented and a win here could bolt her back into the top 5 women’s flyweight category.

Ribas (10-3) is also reeling, dropping two of her last three fights after an impressive 4-0 start to her UFC career. In her last fight she suffered a split decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian last May. Like Araújo she has struggled with the top competition in the division.

Ribas is favored to win in this bout with -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Araújo checks in as a slight underdog at +100.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

