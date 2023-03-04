Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 285

UFC 285 keeps rolling as a pair of middleweights, Julian Marquez and Marc-Andre Barriault face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This bout will take place on the preliminary card which will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Marquez (9-3) has had an up and down UFC tenure, going 3-2 so far. He is coming off a KO loss to Gregory Rodrigues last June. Prior to that loss, he picked up back to back submission wins over Maki Pitolo and Sam Alvey. The ‘Cuban Missile Crisis’ is looking to get his tenth win of his career.

Barriault (14-6, 1 NC) is also looking to bounce back, reeling from a submission loss to Anthony Hernandez last September. 9 of his 14 wins have come by KO, but the Canadian born fighter has struggled with consistency, dropping three in a row to start his UFC career.

Barriault is favored to win in this bout with -150 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Marquez checks in as the underdog at +130.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

