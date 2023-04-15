How to watch UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen via live stream

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri will be the site for a showdown between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The fight will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Holloway is the favorite to win this fight on Saturday night and will enter with a 23-7 record. He lost the featherweight title bout in his most recent fight at UFC 276 in July with a third consecutive loss to Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway had won two fights in a row before dropping to 0-3 against Volkanovski.

Allen comes from the United Kingdom with a 19-1 fight record, and he’s looking for a 13th consecutive victory. In his most recent bout, he beat Calvin Kattar via TKO as the headliner of UFC Fight Night in October. That was his second TKO in a row, beating Dan Hooker in the first round in March 2022.

Holloway is an early betting favorite at -175 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Allen is betting at +150.

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen main card, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: #2 Max Holloway vs. #4 Arnold Allen, featherweight

#14 Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight

#13 Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight

#9 Pedro Munhoz vs. #13 Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia, lightweight

Preliminary card, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+