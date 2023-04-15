How to watch UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen via live stream

The T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri will be the site for a showdown between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The fight will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a six-fight main card, There are also eight fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Holloway is the favorite to win this fight on Saturday night and will enter with a 23-7 record. He lost the featherweight title bout in his most recent fight at UFC 276 in July with a third consecutive loss to Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway had won two fights in a row before dropping to 0-3 against Volkanovski.
Allen comes from the United Kingdom with a 19-1 fight record, and he’s looking for a 13th consecutive victory. In his most recent bout, he beat Calvin Kattar via TKO as the headliner of UFC Fight Night in October. That was his second TKO in a row, beating Dan Hooker in the first round in March 2022.
Holloway is an early betting favorite at -175 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Allen is betting at +150.
UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen main card, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- Main event: #2 Max Holloway vs. #4 Arnold Allen, featherweight
- #14 Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight
- #13 Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight
- Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight
- #9 Pedro Munhoz vs. #13 Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight
- Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia, lightweight
Preliminary card, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+
- Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown, featherweight
- #4 Brandon Royval vs. #5 Matheus Nicolau, flyweight
- Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman, light heavyweight
- Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez, women’s strawweight
- Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber, lightweight
- Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes, women’s strawweight
- Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos, bantamweight
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova, women’s bantamweight