Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, April 15

UFC Fight Night will be headlined by Max Holloway and Arnold Allen in a featherweight fight on Saturday, April 15 from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

While Holloway and Allen will see plenty of attention, five other fights are included in the main card. They include Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo (featherweight), Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight), Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight), Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight) and Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia (lightweight).

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4:30 p.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen, it’s estimated that will start at approximately 10 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen main card, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: #2 Max Holloway vs. #4 Arnold Allen, featherweight

#13 Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight

#9 Pedro Munhoz vs. #13 Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia, lightweight

Preliminary card, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+