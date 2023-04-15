Full card for UFC Fight Night Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

The UFC will be back on ESPN this Saturday, April 15 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC on ESPN 44 is headlined by a featherweight bout between top-five contenders Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. The card will feature another battle of featherweights, as Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo are set to face off in the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen will get underway at 5:30 p.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Holloway vs. Allen, it’s estimated that will start just after 11 p.m. ET.

Holloway (23-7) is eyeing another signature win to land him back into the featherweight contender conversation once again. He’s fighting for the first time since losing to Alexander Volkanovski last July by way of unanimous decision. The seasoned vet has wins over the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, and Charles Oliveira.

Allen (19-1) continues his fairy tale rise to the top of the featherweight division and has earned himself his biggest fight yet. The 29-year-old secured a UFC contract back in 2015 and has been limited due to injuries so far. In his last bout he defeated Calvin Kattar by TKO in the second round. Now, he eyes a statement win that could propel him into the top three of the featherweight division.

Holloway is a -180 favorite in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Allen checks in as a +155 underdog.

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen main card, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: #2 Max Holloway vs. #4 Arnold Allen, featherweight

#13 Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight

#9 Pedro Munhoz vs. #13 Chris Gutierrez, bantamweight

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia, lightweight

Preliminary card, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+