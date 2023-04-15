Everything you need to know for Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between #2 Max Holloway and #4 Arnold Allen.

Holloway (23-7) returns to the octagon for the first time since falling to Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision last July. Holloway has a 69” reach along with a 47% striking accuracy. The seasoned UFC veteran has had a storied career, earning wins over Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, and Charles Oliveira.

Allen (19-1) has earned himself a big-name fight after ripping off 10 straight wins. Its been an up-and-down rollercoaster for Allen since his career began in 2015, taking time off for multiple injuries. In his last fight, he won by a second-round TKO over Calvin Kattar. Allen has a 70” reach with a 42% striking accuracy.

How to watch Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Date: Saturday, April 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Holloway: -180

Allen: +155

Splits: 52% of handle, 61% of bets on Holloway

Every main event looks good on paper, and this one won’t disappoint. Holloway is looking to bounce back and earn distinction in the division, while Allen, finally gets a household name on the opposite side of the octagon. Lean toward Holloway on the moneyline, as this fight will be very close. Holloway by decision comes in at +165, which also holds good odds.