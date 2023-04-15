 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything you need to know for Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo at UFC Fight Night

Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo fight at featherweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Mike Turay
UFC 282: Quarantillo v Hernandez Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC is back for another Fight Night this weekend, with UFC on ESPN 44 getting started at 5:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center. The co-feature of the night will see Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo face off in a featherweight bout.

Barboza (22-11) is on a two-fight losing streak, looking to regain some momentum. The 34-year-old has a 75” reach and 44% striking accuracy. In his last fight, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell. Overall, he’s fallen to #15 in the division and has gone 2-4 in his last six fights.

Quarantillo (17-1) is a former Dana White Contender Series alumni, who started out his career winning his first three fights. Since then he has cooled off going an even 2-2 over his last four. Quarantillo has a 70” reach along with a 58% striking accuracy. In his last fight he defeated Alexander Hernandez via second-round TKO last December. He now looks to crack the top 15 in the featherweight division with a convincing win.

How to watch Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Date: Saturday, April 15
Fight time: Main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Barboza: +150
Quarantillo: -175

Splits: 72% of handle, 44% of bets on Quarantillo

There is no doubt Barboza will come out in desperation mode, as one more loss and he will likely be dropped from the top-15 in the division. However, Quarantillo is not a good matchup for him. With a 58% striking accuracy going against Barboza’s pedestrian guard, Quarantillo is a safe bet to win.

