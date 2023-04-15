Everything you need to know for Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ESPN 44 takes place this weekend at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and features a main event featherweight fight between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Azamat Murzakanov.

Jacoby (18-6-1) is coming off a split-decision loss to Khalil Rountree in his latest bout last October. However, prior to that, he got off to a hot start, winning 6 of his first seven UFC fights. He also has 11 first-round finishes, a 76” reach, and a striking accuracy of 46%.

Azamat Murzakanov (12-0) is a Dana White Contender Series alum, who has burst onto the scene following three impressive KO wins in his first three UFC fights. In his last bout, he defeated Devin Clark via third-round TKO. Murzakanov fights southpaw, has a 60% striking accuracy and 71” reach. In his career, he has nine first-round finishes.

How to watch Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Muzakanov

Date: Saturday, April 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Jacoby: -155

Muzakanov: +135

Splits: 68% of handle, 54% of bets on Jacoby

These two heavyweights like to connect with power, as both fighters have knockout ability. One bet I’d lean for this one is under 2.5 rounds. For the overall contest, Muzakanov has been on a tear of late, but the experience of Jacoby should kick in. Take Jacoby on the moneyline and he carries odds of +225 for a KO win.