Everything you need to know for Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night

UFC is in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday for the latest Fight Night event. UFC on ESPN 44 gets started at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 8:30 p.m. The third fight on the main card is a light heavyweight bout between Tanner Bosner and Ion Cutelaba.

Bosner (20-9-1) has dropped 3 of his last 4 fights, including his most recent split decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento last September. The Canadian-born striker has a 75” reach and a 52% striking accuracy. 11 of his 20 wins have come by knockout and he is looking to get back into the win column making his debut at 205 pounds.

Cutelaba (16-9-1) has also been reeling of late, losing three fights in a row. In his latest bout, he was defeated by Kennedy Nzechukwu by way of a second-round TKO. Cutelaba hails from Moldova, and has a 75” reach and 42% striking accuracy.

How to watch Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

Date: Saturday, April 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Boser: +110

Cutela: -130

Splits: 72% of handle, 45% of bets on Cutelaba

A little surprised to see Cutelaba as a favorite here, as Boser has four more wins and seems to be the better all-around fighter of late. Lean toward Bosner, as Cutelaba’s guard has been exposed in his last three losses, dropping two by submission and one by TKO. Give me the underdog Boser at +110 and his odds of winning by decision are +350.