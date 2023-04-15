Everything you need to know for Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ESPN 44 takes place this weekend at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The main event includes a bantamweight bout between No. 9 Pedro Munhoz and No. 13 Chris Gutierrez. The main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET, so this bout will likely get going early in the 9 p.m. hour.

Munhoz (19-7) has earned his distinction in the top 10 of bantamweights, competing against the likes of Rob Font, Sean O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, and Yair Rodriguez over the years. His latest bout was ruled a no-contest after an accidental eye poke he suffered in the second round last July against Sean O’Malley. The Brazilian-born fighter stands at 5’6”, and weighs 135 pounds. His reach is 65” inches, and he has a 44% striking accuracy.

Gutierrez (19-4-2) is a very technically sound striker who comes from Greenville, Texas. His reach is 67” and he has a striking accuracy of 58%. In his last fight, he defeated Frankie Edgar by way of an impressive second-round TKO. Gutierrez has won his last eight fights and wants to keep it rolling this weekend.

How to watch Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Date: Saturday, April 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Munhoz: +170

Gutierrez: -200

Splits: 78% of handle, 78% of bets on Gutierrez

Munhoz returns to the octagon after suffering a nasty injury against O’Malley, prior to that he had loss two fights in a row. Gutierrez is as willing as they come and is the favorite for good reason. Lean toward Gutierrez to win on the moneyline, as his precision and explosiveness might be a step too much for a rusty Munhoz. Gutierrez by decision has odds of +110.