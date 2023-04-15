Everything you need to know for Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia at UFC Fight Night

UFC on ESPN 44 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15. The main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will open with Clay Guida and Rafa Garcia meeting in a lightweight bout.

Guida (38-22) comes into this bout fresh off a split-decision win over Scott Holtzman last December. Guida has had a storied career, competing on the “Ultimate Fighter” back in 2007. He’ll look to utilize decades of experience in this lightweight showdown.

Garcia (14-3) is a Mexican-born professional who won his last three bouts on “UFC Fight Night.” Most recently he defeated Maheshate Hayisear by way of a unanimous decision last December. Garcia has a 70” reach, along with a 40% striking accuracy. He also has some good grappling techniques as he has won eight of 14 fights by submission.

Both fighters measure in at an identical 5’5” and 155 pounds.

How to watch Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Date: Saturday, April 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Guida: +220

Garcia: -260

Splits: 70% of handle, 75% of bets on Garcia

What a great matchup of lightweights cut similar in size and weight. Guida makes an appearance on this card and has years of experience in the octagon to back it up. His submission ability will be the key, as half of Guida’s 22 losses have come that way. If Garcia can flex his power and get Guida on the ground, that could be all she wrote. Lean toward Garcia on the moneyline (-260) and for him to win by submission, which carries odds of +300.