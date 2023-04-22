Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday, April 22

UFC Vegas 71 will be held this Saturday, April 22 from the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card has five fights and will be headlined by a clash between top five heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Sergie Pavlovich. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast for the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET

Blaydes (17-3) and Pavlovich (17-3) is the top non-championship heavyweight fight that can be made in the UFC. With former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic likely to get the next title shot against Jon Jones, the winner of this fight will be next in line, likely receiving a title shot in the first quarter of 2024. Blaydes is -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Pavlovich is a +140 underdog.

The main card features no other matches with ranked fighters, but a lightweight fighter featuring veteran gatekeepers Bobby Green (29-14) and Jared Gordon (19-6) promises to be an exciting battle between fan favorites. Green is a -250 favorite and Gordon is the underdog betting at +210.

UFC Vegas 71 will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with seven fights on the preliminary card on ESPN+. The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place on ESPN+. The main event is scheduled to start a little after 9 p.m. ET.