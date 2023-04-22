Full card for UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich-Curtis Blaydes

UFC is back at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada with UFC Vegas 71. The card will be held Saturday, April 22 and the main event is a battle of top five heavyweights between No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes.

The preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, there are seven fights scheduled on the prelims. The main show gets started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with five fights on the docket.

Pavlovich (17-1-0) and Blaydes (17-3-0) is arguably the best heavyweight matchup that can be made in the UFC without champion Jon Jones being involved. It’s a great clash of styles with Pavlovich using his heavy-handed strikes that have delivered an 82% finish rate (all knockouts or TKOs) and Blaydes, who can strike with the best of them, but implores a more discipkined take down game, averaging over six takedowns per fight. The match is scheduled for five rounds, which will make conditioning a factor.

Blaydes is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Pavlovich is the underdog at +140.

The only other match on the card that features ranked fighters is in on the preliminary card in the women’s featherweight division with No. 9 Karol Rosa and No. 13 Norma Dumont. Rosa is betting at -105 and Dumont is a slight favorite at -115.

UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight

Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker, women’s flyweight

Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+