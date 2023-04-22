 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich-Curtis Blaydes

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC Fight Night topped by Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes fighting at heavyweight.

By Corey Long
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich v Blaydes Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC is back at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada with UFC Vegas 71. The card will be held Saturday, April 22 and the main event is a battle of top five heavyweights between No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Curtis Blaydes.

The preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, there are seven fights scheduled on the prelims. The main show gets started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with five fights on the docket.

Pavlovich (17-1-0) and Blaydes (17-3-0) is arguably the best heavyweight matchup that can be made in the UFC without champion Jon Jones being involved. It’s a great clash of styles with Pavlovich using his heavy-handed strikes that have delivered an 82% finish rate (all knockouts or TKOs) and Blaydes, who can strike with the best of them, but implores a more discipkined take down game, averaging over six takedowns per fight. The match is scheduled for five rounds, which will make conditioning a factor.

Blaydes is a -165 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Pavlovich is the underdog at +140.

The only other match on the card that features ranked fighters is in on the preliminary card in the women’s featherweight division with No. 9 Karol Rosa and No. 13 Norma Dumont. Rosa is betting at -105 and Dumont is a slight favorite at -115.

UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes, heavyweight

  • Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
  • Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker, women’s flyweight
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger, welterweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos, lightweight
  • Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson, bantamweight
  • Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Junior Tafa, heavyweight
  • Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis, featherweight
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva, women’s flyweight
  • Brady Hiestand vs. Batgerel Danaa, bantamweight

