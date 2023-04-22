Everything you need to know for Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Also notable on the main card is a middleweight fight between Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva.

Tavares (19-7) is a versatile middleweight who comes into this fight after losing by the way of unanimous decision to Dricus Du Plessis last July. The Hawaii product has a 74” reach and a striking accuracy of 43%. His fights tend to go the distance as his average fight time is 13:15 and 12 of his wins have come by decision. His ability to mix it up as a wrestler and striker keep his opponents on alert, as he’s looking to earn his 20th win in the co-main event of the evening.

Silva (22-8) hails from Brazil, as he started his UFC career back in 2021 winning three consecutive bouts by way of knockout. Since his hot start, Silva has cooled off, dropping back-to-back contests to Alex Pereira and Gerald Meerschaert. “Blindado” has a 74” reach along with a 48% striking accuracy.

How to watch Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Date: Saturday, April 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Tavares: -155

Silva: +135

Splits: 59% of handle, 47% of bets on Silva

This is a great matchup between two hungry middleweights looking to gain a stride in the division rankings. Tavares is definitely the more technical fighter and likes to play it smart with exchanges. Silva is a fierce striker who likes to head hunt, as two of his knockouts have come in the first round. Take Silva on the money-line (+135) as well as to win by KO (+215).