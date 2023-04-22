Everything you need to know for Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between Bobby Green and Jared Gordon.

Green (29-14-1) is on a two-fight losing streak looking to get back on track. The veteran lost to Drew Dober by the way of a second-round KO last December. The 36-year-old California product has a 71” reach and 52% striking accuracy. “King” Green has proven to go distance as his average fight time checks in at 12:07.

Gordon (19-6) is also looking to get back in the win column, following a tough unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett last December. Overall, he has won 4 of his last 6 bouts in the octagon. 11 of his 19 wins have come by decision and like Green he can go the distance as well, coming in with an average fight time of 12:03.

How to watch Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Date: Saturday, April 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Green: -265

Gordon: +225

Splits: 75% of handle, 78% of bets on Green

This is a good battle of similar fight styles, as both competitors like to dissect and breakdown their opponent. Gordon has fought well of late, but take Green to get this one by decision. One safe play is for this one to go distance as Green and Gordon have a combined 22 wins in total by decision. The odds for this one to go the distance are -225.