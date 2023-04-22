Everything you need to know for Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Also notable on the main card is a women’s flyweight fight between Iasmin Lucindo and Brogan Walker.

Lucindo (13-5) is looking to bounce back after losing her UFC debut by way of unanimous decision last August to Yazmin Jauregui. It was a very contested fight and many praised her performance despite losing. The 21-year-old from Brazil is considered one of the up and coning prospects in the women’s flyweight division. Lucindo has a 66” reach along with a 36% striking accuracy.

Walker (7-3) similar to Lucindo, is looking to get back in the win column. She lost by way of third-round TKO to Julianna Miller last August. This fight was her debut and also the finale of the Ultimate Fighter. The 34-year-old from Guam has a 67” reach and striking accuracy of 62%. Walker will look to make the right adjustments and come away victorious this weekend.

How to watch Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Date: Saturday, April 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Lucindo: -340

Walker: +280

Splits: 82% of handle, 85% of bets on Lucindo

In a matchup of two fighters hungry to get a win, Lucindo is the clear cut favorite over Walker and for good reason. Expect Walker to get tested throughout, as Julianna Miller connected with a late flurry in the third round of her previous fight. Lucindo by decision at -120 is the play.