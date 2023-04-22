Everything you need to know for Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger.

Wells (11-2-1) is a skilled striker who is currently on a three-fight winning streak, defeating the likes of Warlley Alves and Mike Mathetha. In his last bout he made easy work of Court McGee, winning by first-round knockout back in June 2022. Wells has a 74” reach and a striking accuracy of 49%. The Pennsylvania product has been a professional for two years and is looking to extend his win-streak to four.

Semelsberger (11-4) is a well balanced fighter fresh off an unanimous decision win over Jake Matthews last December. Overall, he has won three of his last five fights in the octagon. Semelsberger has a 75” reach and 42% striking accuracy. His takedown rate checks in at 78% and he’ll look to use his 6’1” frame to his advantage in this matchup.

How to watch Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Date: Saturday, April 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Wells: -110

Semelsberger: -110

Splits: 58% of handle, 51% of bets on Wells

This fight is sure to be very close and as you can tell by the line/split, the public is also having a difficult time choosing a winner. Wells has been on fire lately and his last three fights have not made it past six minutes. One play to lean is for this fight not to go the distance which has -190 odds. In terms of a winner, it’s hard not to take Wells by KO, those odds are +330.