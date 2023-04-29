Start time for UFC Fight Night main card on Saturday

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, April 29, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. There will be a total of 11 bouts on the night between the preliminary card and the main card. The main event features two fights both looking to climb up the ladder to possibly earn a title shot.

There are six bouts in the main card, with the main event of Yadong (19-7-1) and Simon (20-3). Aside from the main event, there is another intriguing bout on the card between Marcos Rogerio De Lima(20-9-1) and Waldo Cortes Acosta (9-0). The latter is 2-0 in his young UFC career, but this will be the toughest test that he has faced thus far. The former is 3-2 in his last five bouts but is a savvy vet who can give the youngster some problems. Two fighters also debut on the card in welterweight Trey Waters and featherweight Fernando Padilla.

UFC Fight Night: Yadfong vs. Simon will get underway at 4:30 p.m. ET with the regular preliminary card and will air on ESPN2. There are currently five fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will take place on ESPN2 and via live stream on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Yadong vs. Simon, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.