Full card for UFC Fight Night: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, April 29, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nv. The event will feature a total of 11 bouts between the prelims and the main card. The main event of the evening will be a bantamweight bout between No.8 Yadong Song and No. 10 Ricky Simon. These two will battle for the first time in their careers.

The preliminary card will start things at 4:30 p.m EDT on ESPN 2. The big show gets started at 7:00 p.m EDT on ESPN+.

The main event of the evening is the only matchup between ranked fights on the card between the two events. Yadong (19-7-1) is coming into this one with a loss in his fight against Cory Sandhager in September 2022 via fourth-round KO/TKO. This will be his first time in the octagon since the loss, so there will be a bit of rust to shake off. Simon (20-3), on the other hand is red hot, having won five straight dating back to 2020. He won his last bout via second-round submission against Jack Shore.

Simon is currently a -115 betting favorite at Draftkings SportsBook. Song is currently -105.

No other matchup on the card features ranked fighters, but one to watch out for is a heavyweight matchup between Marcos Rogerio De Lima (20-9-1) and Waldo Cortes Acosta (9-0). The latter is 2-0 in the UFC and won his first two bouts both by unanimous decision. This will be the toughest challenge that he has faced in his time in the UFC. The former won his most recent bout via first-round submission.

UFC Fight Night: Yadong vs. Simon main card, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+

Main event: No. 8 Song Yadong vs. No.10 Ricky Simon, bantamweight

No. 8 Song Yadong vs. No.10 Ricky Simon, bantamweight Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla, featherweight

Marcos Rogerio De Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta, heavyweight

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters, welterweight

Preliminary card, 4:30 P.M EDT, ESPN2/ESPN+