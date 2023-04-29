Everything you need to know for Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a 11-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Josh Quinlan and Trey Waters.

Quinlan (6-0) is coming off a first-round KO of Jason Witt last August in his UFC debut. The former Dana White Contender Series competitor stands at 6’0”, has a 73” reach along with a 53% striking accuracy. A strong power puncher, Quinlan has the ability to stun just about anyone. Quinlan hails from Las Vegas and looks to put on a show in front of his hometown crowd.

Waters (7-1) is making his UFC debut in this one and was a late replacement to the card covering for Ange Loosa who backed out due to undisclosed reasons. Waters fought two weeks ago, defeating Jalen Fuller by way of second-round KO at a Legacy Fighting Alliance showcase. At 6’5” with a 77” reach, the 28-year-old could make a big statement if he pulls off an upset.

How to watch Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Date: Saturday, April 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

Quinlan: -175

Waters: +150

Splits: 92% of handle, 84% of bets on Quinlan

Quinlan could very well move to 7-0 but don’t sleep on Waters. His faulty striking accuracy of 27% is questionable, but he can throw some power shots. Both fighters have knockout power so one play is to take alternate total rounds under 2.5 (-280) and for it not to go the distance (-400). In terms of a winner, take either Quinlan by KO (+110) or Waters by KO (+300) to hedge.