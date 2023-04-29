Everything you need to know for Marcos Rogerio De Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a 11-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Marcos Rogerio De Lima and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Rogerio de Lima (20-9-1) has been on a tear of late, winning three of his last four in the octagon. In his latest bout, he defeated Andrei Arlovski by way of a first-round submission last October. The Brazilian born fighter stands at 6’1”, has a 75” reach and a 54% striking accuracy. Lima can finish with the best of them as well, recording 14 career KOs.

Cortes-Acosta (9-0) and his undefeated record speak for itself, as the former Dana White Contender Series competitor has had an impressive start to his UFC career. His last two wins have come by the way of unanimous decision, two clutch victories over Jared Vanderaa and Chase Sherman. Fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona, Cortes-Acosta is 6’4” with a 78” reach along with a 50% striking accuracy.

How to watch Marcos Rogerio De Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Date: Saturday, April 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

De Lima: -180

Cortes-Acosta: +155

Splits: 66% of handle, 47% of bets on Cortes-Acosta

This one has fight of the night potential, as both heavyweights have superior skillsets. Rogerio De Lima is a savvy veteran who has experience in big moments, but lean toward Cortes-Acosta as an underdog. He has a nice reach advantage over Lima and the odds for him to win by knockout are +330.