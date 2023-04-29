Everything you need to know for Rodolfo Vieria vs. Cody Brundage at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a 11-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon. Also notable on the main card is a heavyweight fight between Rodolfo Vieria and Cody Brundage.

Vieria (8-2) is an orthodox fighter out of Brazil, who is coming off an unanimous decision loss to Chris Curtis last June. He is a submission first competitor, as 7 of his 8 wins have come by that method. Standing at 6’0” with a 73” reach and a striking accuracy of 54%, Vieria is a lofty favorite to win at -240.

Brundage (8-3) is looking to bounce back following a loss by way of first-round KO to Michal Oleksiejczuk last December. Brundage started his UFC tenure earning two first-round stoppage wins over Dalcha Lungiambula and Tresean Gore. He stands at 6’1” with a 72” reach along with a 52% striking accuracy. His average fight time is 5:38 and he enters this bout as a +200 underdog.

How to watch Rodolfo Vieria vs. Cody Brundage

Date: Saturday, April 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

Vieria: -240

Brunage: +200

Splits: 84% of handle, 29% of bets on Brundage

In a contrasting matchup of grappler versus striker, this one will certainly have fight fans on the edge of their seats. Brundage has cooled down of late, but if he sneaks in a lead punch or two he is bound to score a knockout. However, Vieria by submission (-115) seems like the likely outcome, he is too good of a wrestler.