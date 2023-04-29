Everything you need to know for Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a 11-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight fight between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon. Also notable on the main card is a co-main event middleweight fight between Caio Borralho and Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Borralho (13-1) is a crafty southpaw who has not loss a fight during his UFC tenure as of yet. The former Dana White Contender Series standout has won his last three fights all by way of decision. Borralho is 5’10” with a 75” reach and 61% striking accuracy. The Brazilian born striker likes to dissect opponents and earn points round by round to win by decision. He enters this fight as a big-time -365 favorite.

Oleksiejczuk (18-5) is a knockout first fighter out of Poland who has been on a tear of late. In his latest bout he defeated Cody Brundage by way of first-round KO last December. Prior to that he stopped Sam Alvey with a flurry of punches in the first-round. Oleksiejczuk stands at 6’0”, with a 74” reach and 50% striking accuracy.

How to watch Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Date: Saturday, April 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

Borralho: -365

Oleksiejczuk: +300

Splits: 81% of handle, 83% of bets on Borralho

Borralho is a heavy favorite due to his good mechanics and grappling abilities. Despite the +300 on the money-line, Oleksiejczuk is always a wild card for a knockout opportunity. However, take Borralho and lean toward his method of victory being submission. 3 of Oleksiejczuk’s 5 losses have come this way and Borralho to win by submission carries odds of +120.