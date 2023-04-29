Everything you need to know for Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a 11-bout main card highlighted by a main event bantamweight fight between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon.

Song (19-7-1) is a technical bantamweight fighting out of China. Standing at 5’8” with a 67” reach, Song also has a striking accuracy of 44%. He is very good at trading exchanges and has an elusive background in muay thai. In his latest bout he was defeated by Cory Sandhagen by way of fourth-round TKO stoppage last September. Song was very much in the fight but suffered a nasty cut that forced a referee stoppage. He now looks to get back in the win column.

Simon (20-3) enters this matchup on a roll, winning his last five fights. Simon hails from Washington, stands at 5’6” with a 69” reach and a striking accuracy of 44%. He is very versatile and can finish opponents in a number of ways. In his latest bout he defeated Jack Shore by way of second-round submission last July. Simon has been a force in the bantamweight division and this is by far his biggest test. He’ll look to extend his win-streak to 6 this weekend.

Fight info

How to watch Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

Date: Saturday, April 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+

Song: +100

Simon: -120

Splits: 51% of handle, 53% of bets on Simon

This fight was scheduled for last week as the co-main for Pavlovich-Blaydes but moved to this spot. A battle of top-10 bantamweights, this one is sure to be entertaining. Prior to his loss to Sandhagen, Song had been on a three fight win-streak. This will be Simon’s first time fighting at five rounds and his streak of wins could come to an end. Lean toward Song here (+200 to win by KO), another good play is to take under 4.5 rounds (-110).