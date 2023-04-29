How to watch UFC Fight Night: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between Song Yadong and Ricky Simon. The fight will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2 ESPN+ and headline a 11-fight main card, There are also five fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Yadong (19-7-1) is 3-2 in his last five bouts but is coming into this one off of a loss. He has been off since September 2022, when he lost to Cory Sandhagen via fourth-round KO/TKO. He averages 4.55 significant strikes per minute and lands 41 percent of them. Yadong has won 42 percent of his outs via KO/TKO and decision. He does a good job absorbing 3.93 of the significant strikes he faces and defending against 59 percent of them.

Simon (20-3) is red hot, having won five bouts in a row dating back to 2020 when he defeated Ray Borg via split decision. In his last bout, he defeated Jack Shore via second-round submission. Simon has won 50 percent of his bouts via decision and another 30 via submission. The submissions come from his 6.55 takes downs that he averages per minutes with a 52 percent success rate.

Simon is an early betting favorite at -115 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Yadong is betting at -105.

UFC Fight Night: Yadong vs. Simon will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.