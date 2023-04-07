How to watch Gilbert Burns-Jorge Masvidal weigh-in for UFC 287 via live stream

UFC 287 gets underway Saturday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET from the Miami-Dade Arena/Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is at 9 a.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya squaring off for the UFC Middleweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal battle in a grudge match in the welterweight division. .

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update you with weigh-in for Burns vs. Masvidal.

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal weigh-in results

This fight will take place in the welterweight division (170 pounds). Fighters can weigh up to one pound over the limit for non-title matches. Burns is a -475 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV

Main event: Alex Pereira vs. #1 Israel Adesanya, for Pereira’s middleweight championship

#6 Rob Font vs. #12 Adrian Yanez, bantamweights

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweights

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez, bantamweights

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+

#14 Chris Curtis vs. #15 Kelvin Gastelum, middleweights

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro, women’s strawweights

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweights

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweights

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass