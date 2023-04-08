Full card for UFC 287 Alex Pereira-Israel Adesanya 2

UFC 287 will return to action this weekend in Miami, Florida from the Kaseya Center. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8, and will be highlighted by Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira 2 for the UFC middleweight championship.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The main card for UFC 287 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card.

The main event will be a middleweight championship rematch as Alex Pereira (7-1) and Israel Adesanya (23-2) meet once again in a highly anticipated second fight. Pereira shocked the world last November, finishing Adesanya in the 5th round and earning the TKO victory. This was not the first meeting between the two and in fact, Pereira has dominated Adesanya dating back to their respective kickboxing days. Adesanya must put the past behind him and conquer the only fighter who seems to have his number at this level.

Pereira opens as a +125 underdog on the moneyline, as Adesanya is the favorite with -140 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the co-feature, it will be a battle of ranked welterweights as No. 5 Gilbert Burns (21-5, 6 KOs) takes on No. 11 Jorge Masvidal (35-16, 16 KOs). Burns is a hefty favorite with -475 odds, while the savvy UFC veteran Masvidal opens a +380 underdog.

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Alex Pereira vs. #1 Israel Adesanya, for Pereira’s middleweight championship

#6 Rob Font vs. #12 Adrian Yanez, bantamweights

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweights

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez, bantamweights

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN & ESPN+

#14 Chris Curtis vs. #15 Kelvin Gastelum, middleweights

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro, women’s strawweights

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer, middleweights

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweights

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass