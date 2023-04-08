Start time for UFC 287 main card on Saturday

The UFC middleweight title is on the line Saturday night in Miami as Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya face-off in to settle the score. Pereira and Adesanya highlight an action packed card that is taking place in the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

UFC 287 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with five fights on the early preliminary card. The preliminary card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and features four fights. The evening wraps when the main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET. The first four fights are airing on UFC Fight Pass while the prelims will air across ESPN/ESPN+. The main card airs as an ESPN+ PPV and will likely get going later in the 10 p.m. hour depending on how long the rest of the card takes.

Pereira and Adesanya have a long history dating back to when they met during their GLORY kickboxing days. Pereira has technically recorded two knockouts over Adesanya, once back in 2017 during a kickboxing bout and most notably, last November in the octagon. Adesanya is looking to avenge his last two bouts and emerge victorious, aiming to get his middleweight title back.

In this second meeting, Adesanya is a -130 favorite to win while Edwards is a +110 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-feature on the main event is a welterweight contenders bout between Glibert Burns and Jorge Masvidal with Burns installed as a heavy -475 favorite to win.