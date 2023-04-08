How to watch UFC 287 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 287 is set to get going this weekend from the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 8. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Alex Pereira-Israel Adesnaya 2. The event will air across the ESPN network, as well as UFC Fight Pass, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The grudge match between Pereira and Adesanya is the main event, as the UFC middleweight title is on the line. Adesanya opens as a slight favorite with -130 odds, as the champion Pereira has underdog odds of +110, per Draftkings Sportsbook.

In the co-main Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal square off in a welterweight matchup. Burns checks in with -475 odds on the moneyline while Masvidal has +380 underdog odds to win the fight.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Pereira-Adesanya fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 287 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass and the prelims will air on ESPN2.