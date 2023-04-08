How to watch Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 at UFC 287 via live stream

UFC 287 will be taking place this weekend in Miami live from the Kaseya Center. The five-bout main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8, and will be highlighted by a middleweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is a -135 favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The champion Pereira is an +115 underdog.

Pereira and Adesanya will square off for the second time in the last month for the middleweight title. The former won the first matchup after pulling off the last upset in the fifth and final round of the match. Adesanya was well on his way to his fourth consecutive title defense, with many of the judges having him leading the match by a considerable margin. He let up for one second, and Pereira was able to get Adesanya pinned in the corner and get the win. However, the second time around the No.1 contender enters the match as the betting favorite and not the champion. If Pereira is able to win the rematch, it will solidify the title and not be viewed as just a last-second victory. For Adesanya, the last time he lost a title bout was in March 2021, and he was able to regain it a few months later.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC 287 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.