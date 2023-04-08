How to watch Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 via live stream

UFC 287 will be taking place this weekend in Miami live from the Miami-Dade Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8, and will be highlighted by a rematch for the UFC middleweight title between Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya (23-2) is a slight -110 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to regain his status as middleweight champion. Pereira (7-1) is a +130 underdog.

In the co-feature slot, it will be Gilbert Burns (21-5) looking to get back in the UFC lightweight title picture against Jorge Masvidal (35-16). Both fighters should have backing from the local crowd with Masvidal based out of Miami and Burns based out of nearby Lantana, Florida. Masvidal is looking to end a three-fight slump where he has barely looked competitive. Burns is coming in off a strong performance against Neil Magny at UFC 283 and is hopeful to be next in line for a title shot against Leon Edwards.

Burns is a comfortable -475 favorite in the fight and Masvidal is a +380 underdog.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 287 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.