How to watch Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal welterweight fight on UFC 287, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC 272: Spivak v Hardy Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

UFC 287 will be taking place this weekend in Miami live from the Miami-Dade Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8, and will be highlighted by a rematch for the UFC middleweight title between Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya (23-2) is a slight -110 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to regain his status as middleweight champion. Pereira (7-1) is a +130 underdog.

In the co-feature slot, it will be Gilbert Burns (21-5) looking to get back in the UFC lightweight title picture against Jorge Masvidal (35-16). Both fighters should have backing from the local crowd with Masvidal based out of Miami and Burns based out of nearby Lantana, Florida. Masvidal is looking to end a three-fight slump where he has barely looked competitive. Burns is coming in off a strong performance against Neil Magny at UFC 283 and is hopeful to be next in line for a title shot against Leon Edwards.

Burns is a comfortable -475 favorite in the fight and Masvidal is a +380 underdog.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 287 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

