What time does Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal start at UFC 287?

UFC 287 kicks off with a five-fight card that is culminated with Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. The event will take place live from the Miami-Dade in Miami, Florida. The co-feature bout will be between lightweight rivals Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal (35-16) is on a three-fight losing streak and at 38 it’s safe to say that another loss, especially a lopsided loss, could mean the end of his career. Burns (21-5) remains a top-five fighter in the welterweight division. He is coming off a first-round submission win against Neil Magny at UFC 283 and is hoping that a win Saturday can possibly get him in contention for a title match down the road.

Burns is a decisive -475 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Masvidal is the underdog at +380.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Masvidal vs. Burns is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 10:30 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.