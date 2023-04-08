What time does Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 start at UFC 287?

UFC 287 kicks off with a five-fight card that is culminated with Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya. The event will take place live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida to feature a rematch between the two fighters.

Pereira is the middleweight title holder and will enter Saturday night with a 7-1 record. He’s coming off a win over Adesanya in November in Madison Square Garden to claim the title. Adesanya will look to reclaim the middleweight championship and enters with a 23-2 fight record.

Adesanya is a -135 favorite to get the belt back with Pereira as a +115 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Pereira vs. Adesanya.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET, and Pereira vs. Adesanya is the fifth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around midnight, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.