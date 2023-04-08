UFC 287: How did Alex Pereira do in his last fight?

UFC 287 is set to take place on April 8, live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. The entire night is loaded with tons of good matchups between the early prelims, prelims, and the main card. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Pereira (7-1) is 4-0 in his short time in the UFC. Things are never linear in the UFC, but he was red hot and earned his title shot. He was able to take advantage of the opportunity by defeating Adesanya in the fifth round of their match. Pereira was losing the match heading into the final round but had one last charge that worked to his advantage. He had the champion trapped against the cage and started to deliver blows to the head until the referee had to step in and stop the fight.

When looking at the numbers from the fight, Pereira landed 140 total strikes and 91 significant strikes during the match. He landed his one and only takedown attempt during the second round of the match. One impressive part of the match is that Pereira was able to fend off three of Adesayna’s four takedown attempts. The current champion landed 76 significant strikes from distance, 14 from the clinch, and one from the ground that came in the third round. Adesanya was leading in the match, but Pereira did some good things that can translate into the rematch. He is the betting underdog heading into this one, as he’s a +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Being the underdog as the champion should give him some added motivation.