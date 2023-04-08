Everything you need to know for Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font at UFC 287

UFC 287 is set to get going this weekend from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Also notable on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Adrian Yanez and Rob Font.
Yanez is the favorite in this fight and will look to extend his fight-winning streak to 10 on Saturday night. He will enter with a 16-3 record going into the fight. Font will bring a 19-6 record into the bout and is looking to avoid a three-fight losing streak.
How to watch Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font
Date: Saturday, April 8
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions
Yanez: -180
Font: +155
Splits: 57% of handle, 64% of bets on Yanez
Bettors are siding with the favorite to come away with a victory on Saturday night. Font lost via unanimous decision two fights in a row, and the public will look for that to continue. Yanez is performing a whole lot better right now with his last loss coming since November 2018.