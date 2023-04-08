Everything you need to know for Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font at UFC 287

UFC 287 is set to get going this weekend from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Also notable on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Adrian Yanez and Rob Font.

Yanez is the favorite in this fight and will look to extend his fight-winning streak to 10 on Saturday night. He will enter with a 16-3 record going into the fight. Font will bring a 19-6 record into the bout and is looking to avoid a three-fight losing streak.

How to watch Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Yanez: -180

Font: +155

Splits: 57% of handle, 64% of bets on Yanez

Bettors are siding with the favorite to come away with a victory on Saturday night. Font lost via unanimous decision two fights in a row, and the public will look for that to continue. Yanez is performing a whole lot better right now with his last loss coming since November 2018.