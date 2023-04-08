 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287

Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio fight at welterweight on the main card of UFC 287. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger
UFC 282: Ponzinibbio v Morono Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 287 is set to get going this weekend from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Holland is the favored fighter in this match despite losing consecutive fights, and he will bring a 23-9 record into Saturday night. Ponzinibbio is 30-6 over his career and snapped a two-fight losing streak in December over Alex Morono.

How to watch Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Date: Saturday, April 8
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Holland: -245
Ponzininbbio: +205

Splits: 66% of handle, 74% of bets on Holland

Neither fighter is on much of a hot streak coming into this fight, and bettors are all over the heavy favorite to leave the octagon with a victory on Saturday. Holland’s last fight resulted in a loss to Stephen Thompson in December, but the public is in agreement he’s in a strong position to bounce back.

More From DraftKings Nation