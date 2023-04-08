Everything you need to know for Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287

UFC 287 is set to get going this weekend from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Also notable on the main card is a welterweight fight between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Holland is the favored fighter in this match despite losing consecutive fights, and he will bring a 23-9 record into Saturday night. Ponzinibbio is 30-6 over his career and snapped a two-fight losing streak in December over Alex Morono.

How to watch Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Holland: -245

Ponzininbbio: +205

Splits: 66% of handle, 74% of bets on Holland

Neither fighter is on much of a hot streak coming into this fight, and bettors are all over the heavy favorite to leave the octagon with a victory on Saturday. Holland’s last fight resulted in a loss to Stephen Thompson in December, but the public is in agreement he’s in a strong position to bounce back.