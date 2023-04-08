Everything you need to know for Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287

UFC 287 is set to get going this weekend from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Also notable on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Raul Rosas Jr. and Christian Rodriguez.

Rosas will enter Saturday night with an undefeated record after seven fights, and he’s coming off a victory via decision over Jay Perrin at UFC 282 in December. Rodriguez is 8-1 going into this fight, and he responded after a loss with a victory over Joshua Weems in October.

How to watch Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Rosas Jr.: -255

Rodriguez: +215

Splits: 90% of handle, 89% of bets on Rosas

Bettors are all over Rosas on Saturday night without a ton of expectations for Rodriguez to pull off the upset. Rosas has a great chance to move to 8-0 according to both oddsmakers and bettors.