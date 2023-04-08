Everything you need to know for Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 287

Chris Curtis and Kelvin Gastelum will hit the octagon on Saturday, April 8 from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The middleweight fight will be a part of the preliminary round, leading up to the main card that’s headlined by Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Curtis will bring a 30-9 record into Saturday night and had an eight-fight winning streak before a loss to Jack Hermansson, though he rebounded with a Round 2 victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282 in December. Gastelum is 17-8 but lost five of his last six fights including two in a row heading into this fight. He hasn’t fought since August 2021 when he lost to Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision.

How to watch Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Curtis: +110

Gastelum: -130

Splits: 73% of handle, 62% of bets on Curtis

The public is looking to see Gastelum’s losing streak continue after the long layup due to plenty of injuries. Gastelum is the more desperate fighter in this bout, but we’ll see if Curtis can get it done for the majority of bettors on Saturday night in Miami.