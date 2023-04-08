Everything you need to know for Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro at UFC 287

Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro will compete at UFC 287 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The women’s strawweight bout will be a part of the preliminary card as the night leads up to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya as the headliner of the main event.

Waterson-Gomez will enter the night with an 18-10 record but lost four of her last bouts including a Round 2 loss to Amanda Lemos in her last fight in July. Pinheiro is the favorite in this fight with a 10-1 record, and she left with a victory in eight straight, though she hasn’t fought since November 2021.

How to watch Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Waterson-Gomez: +140

Pinheiro: -165

Splits: 64% of handle, 60% of bets on Pinheiro

Public bets and money are coming in on the favorite to keep the winning streak going against a struggling fighter in terms of wins and losses. Waterson-Gomez’s string of losses came against tough competition, which is why Pinheiro isn’t as big of a favorite as you might think given her recent run of success. It will be interesting to see if she can get back on track in this spot Saturday night.