 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everything you need to know for Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro at UFC 287

Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro fight at women’s strawweight on the preliminary card of UFC 287 on Saturday, Apil 8. We go over start time, how to watch, odds and betting splits.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 287 Official Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro will compete at UFC 287 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The women’s strawweight bout will be a part of the preliminary card as the night leads up to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya as the headliner of the main event.

Waterson-Gomez will enter the night with an 18-10 record but lost four of her last bouts including a Round 2 loss to Amanda Lemos in her last fight in July. Pinheiro is the favorite in this fight with a 10-1 record, and she left with a victory in eight straight, though she hasn’t fought since November 2021.

How to watch Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Date: Saturday, April 8
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Waterson-Gomez: +140
Pinheiro: -165

Splits: 64% of handle, 60% of bets on Pinheiro

Public bets and money are coming in on the favorite to keep the winning streak going against a struggling fighter in terms of wins and losses. Waterson-Gomez’s string of losses came against tough competition, which is why Pinheiro isn’t as big of a favorite as you might think given her recent run of success. It will be interesting to see if she can get back on track in this spot Saturday night.

More From DraftKings Nation