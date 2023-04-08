Everything you need to know for Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman at UFC 287

UFC 287’s preliminary card keeps rolling as a heavyweight bout between Karl Williams and Chase Sherman is scheduled to take place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. This part of the card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN/ESPN+. A middleweight title fight showdown between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will close out the card.

Williams (8-1) has been on a tear of late, racking up five straight wins in his young UFC career. In his latest fight, he won via unanimous decision over Lukasz Brzeski last month at UFC Fight Night. Despite a small sample size of competition, Williams check has an impressive 61% striking accuracy. In addition, he has strong grappling skills, taking his opponents to the ground on 68% of his attempts.

Sherman (16-11) enters this bout losing five of his last six fights. In his last fight, he lost via unanimous decision to Waldo Cortes-Acosta. He earned fight of the night distinctions last July, scoring a TKO win over Jared Vanderaa, which snapped a four fight losing streak.

How to watch Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Date: Saturday, April 8

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Sherman: +420

Williams: -390

Splits: 85% of handle, 80% of bets on Fighter

Sherman is desperate for a victory, but Williams is a sizable favorite and for good reason. This one could very well go the distance, take Williams on the money-line, he is on fire and could overwhelm Sherman with his high striking accuracy.